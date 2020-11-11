Moran continues fighting for Colmery Presidential Medal of Freedom

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Moran is continuing a fight he started in 2019 to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Harry W. Colmery.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he wrote a letter to President Trump on Nov. 5, 2020, continuing to fight for the Presidential Medal of Freedom to be awarded to Harry W. Colmery. He said the Committee on Veterans' Affairs wrote Trump in April detailing Colmery’s record as the architect of the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944 which he believes should be recognized.

According to Moran, the landmark legislation, which is commonly known as the GI Bill, granted veterans the opportunity to pursue higher education, purchase homes and provide better lives for their families after leaving the service, which positively impacted generations of veterans. He said the bill paved the way for servicemembers to pursue the American dream that they fought so hard to defend.

Moran said Colmery’s GI Bill was the inspiration for the Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act, which is known as the Forever GI Bill, that Trump worked with Congress to pass in 2017. He said with Trump’s leadership, the legislation created the largest expansion of education and training programs since the Post-9/11 GI Bill and has impacted the lives of all that have served and will serve the country.

According to Moran, through the Forever GI Bill, active-duty service members, veterans, reservists, national guardsmen, children and spouses benefit from the expanded opportunities. He said in honor of Colmery, Congress and the veteran community named the bill after him to memorialize his significance, not only in the military and veteran community but also on higher education, families and the entire nation.

“Mr. Colmery’s legacy is one worth honoring, and in tribute to the profound impact he had on generations of veterans and their families, and will continue to have, I request that you bestow the recognition Mr. Colmery so rightly deserves: the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” said Moran in the letter.

