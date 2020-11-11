Marshall names his Senate staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator-Elect Roger Marshall has named some in his senior Senate staff.

Senator-Elect Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has announced his hires for Chief of Staff and State Director.

According to Marshall, Brent Robertson will serve as his Chief of Staff. He said Robertson has served as his Chief of Staff since he was first elected to Congress in 2016.

Marshall also said Katie Sawyer will serve as his State Director. He said Sawyer has served as District Director in his First Congressional District since January of 2017.

According to Marshall, other key senior staff announcements will be forthcoming.

