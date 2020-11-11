Manhattan Area Optimists Club names November student of the month

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Area Optimists Club has named its November student of the month.

The Manhattan Area Optimists Club says its Manhattan High School student of the month is Dilanka Ranaweera, a senior at MGS and the son of Lalhshika and Priyantha Ranaweera.

The Club said Dilanka now serves as vice president of the MHS Student Council and is also the President of Model United Nations of Kansas and secretary for the organization at MHS.

According to MAOC Dilanka helped form the Civic and Community Engagement Club at MHS and chose the club as the recipient of its $100 donation.

MAOC said Dilanka’s community service includes serving as an IYAB youth volunteer with the Youth Volunteer Corps. It said he has also served as a youth volunteer for the Flint Hills Discovery Center.

According to the Club, Dilanka serves as vice president of the Asian Student Union, president of the AFS club and president of the Red Cross Club all at MHS.

MAOC said Dilanka plans to continue his education in Biology and post-secondary education. It said he is undecided on a university.

