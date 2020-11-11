Advertisement

Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce celebrate local businesses with annual Business Awards

2020 Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Business Awards went virtual
2020 Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Business Awards went virtual(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Honoring businesses in the Manhattan community has been an annual tradition for the Manhattan area Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 has made them adjust their celebration.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce created a virtual awards ceremony highlighting businesses throughout the Manhattan community.

Award categories include small business of the year, tourism development, women and minority owned businesses, and entrepreneurial spirit.

With COVID-19, many businesses have struggled, but one Manhattan business owner opened a new restaurant, saying employee engagement is key to business success.

“Make sure they’re motivated and happy every day to be at work…you know it’s obviously a people-person kind of game.” Mr. K’s, Rockin' K’s, and Kite’s, owner, Scott Sieben says.

Small business of the year went to 502, Colbert Hills was awarded the tourism development award, the women and minority owned business award was presented to Leiszler Oil, and Mr. K’s won the entrepreneurial spirit award.

