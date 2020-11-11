Magistrate Judge in Russell Co. honored with statewide award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A District Magistrate Judge in Russell County has been honored with a statewide award.

Kansas Courts says District Magistrate Judge Marty Clark of Russell Co. has been honored with the Lee Nusser Award for Outstanding Magistrate Judge of 2020.

According to the Court, the Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association presented the award to Clark at its annual meeting in October.

The Courts said Clark serves in the 20th Judicial District, which includes Russell, Barton, Ellsworth, Rice and Stafford counties.

“It’s an honor to receive this award knowing the quality of judges who have received it in previous years,” Clark said.

According to the Court, Clark served the past year as president of the association.

The Court said judges have faced new challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, like working remotely and using videoconferencing for court proceedings. It said Clark and the association’s executive committee fielded questions from other judges, offered advice and shared best practices.

“Although it was a challenging year, I enjoyed serving as president of KDMJA the past year and will work to support the newly elected officers,” he said.

The Court said District Magistrate Judge Douglas Bigge presented the award to Clark. It said Bigge serves in Rooks Co. of the 23rd Judicial District.

According to Bigge, Clark’s longtime service on the association’s executive committee and on other committees.

“He has been a great example for other judges to follow,” Bigge said.

“Judge Clark is an ardent advocate for the association," said District Magistrate Judge Jenifer Ashford, new association president.

Kansas Court said Ashford serves in the 10th Judicial District, which is composed of Johnson Co.

According to the Court, Clark is a Smith Center native and has been a magistrate judge since 1998. It said he graduated from Fort Hays State University in 1989 with a degree in sociology and an emphasis in criminal justice. It said he serves on the Kansas Criminal Justice Reform Commission and the judicial branch’s Judges Assistance Committee. It said he is a member of the 20th Judicial District Juvenile Corrections Advisory Board.

The Court said Clark was named Kansas CASA Judge of the Year in 1989 and was nominated twice for the National CASA Judge of the Year.

The Court said the Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association award is named after Judge Lee Nusser, who served as a district magistrate judge in Stafford Co. from 1976 to 1999. It said Nusser died in 2003.

