GTP postpones Economic Outlook Conference due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership has postponed its Economic Outlook Conference to December due to a speaker with COVID-19 related complications.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says its fourth annual Economic Outlook Conference, which was previously scheduled for Nov. 12, will be postponed to Dec. 11, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. It said the conference will be held via Zoom.

According to GTP, the decision was made after a key speaker for the event announced they were experiencing COVID-19 related complications.

“It’s always our goal to work with an abundance of caution when putting on any of our events,” said Stephanie Wilhelm, director of events, Greater Topeka Partnership. “This presentation was set to be livestreamed from the Partnership office; however, this is obviously no longer a viable option given the current situation. We are rescheduling the Economic Outlook Conference to December 11 so that way we may rework the format of the event, ensuring the presentations can be executed virtually while at the same time the overall program retains its original integrity. We thank our sponsors and ticketholders for their patience during these challenging circumstances.”

GTP said ticketholders and sponsors will get links to the event once they are made available.

