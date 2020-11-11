Gov. Laura Kelly thanks veterans on Veterans Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is voicing her support for America’s veterans.

Governor Laura Kelly says serving in the military is one of the most heroic jobs in America, however, it is a career that demands great sacrifice. She said her father was in the Army and served in World War II. She said he even received the Purple Heart during the Korean Conflict, so she has seen first hand the great sacrifices veterans and service members make.

Gov. Kelly said she has also seen the hard work and dedication veterans and service members have for protecting the nation.

“Our veterans have worked tirelessly to protect our national security, our freedoms, and our democracy. Veterans Day is our chance to thank our veteran friends, family, and neighbors. It’s also a time to recommit to helping our veterans once they return home,” said Gov. Kelly. “Today serves as a reminder of the values our country holds dear and the strength and dedication our veterans have to protecting those values. As I end this note, I just want to say thank you to all of our veterans. Your service will never be forgotten.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.