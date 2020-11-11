Gov. Kelly receives 5 of 5 Award from Jobs for America’s Graduates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has been presented the 5 of 5 Award from the national president of Jobs for America’s Graduates.

Governor Laura Kelly says she was presented the 5 of 5 Award on Tuesday by the national president of Jobs for Americas Graduates in recognition of Kansas meeting or exceeding national performance measures in five categories, including graduation rate and positive student outcomes.

Gov. Kelly said she serves on the national board of JAG, which is an evidence-based program helping students to prepare for post-secondary education and employment opportunities. She said there are 78 programs in schools across Kansas, serving over 4,200 students in 2020.

According to Gov. Kelly, Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning also spoke during the conference, along with JAG-K president and CEO Chuck Knapp and a high school senior participant in JAG-K.

