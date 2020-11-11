Gov. Kelly makes new appointments to administration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced new appointments to her administration.

Information Network of Kansas (INK) Board

Gov. Kelly said the Network was created by an actor of the Kansas State Legislature in 1990 to provide Kansans equal electronic access to state, county, local and other public information via gateway service. She said INK is a model for cooperation and provides equal access to governmental data via the Internet. She said it is a governmental service administered for the good of the public which also benefits from the entrepreneurial spirit and efficiencies found in private business.

Kate Duncan Butler, Topeka

Kansas State Board of Tax Appeals

Gov. Kelly said this appointment is subject to Senate confirmation. She said this Board is the paramount tax tribunal and the court of record for all state and local tax cases. She said its mission is to resolve disputes between taxpayers and taxing authorities promptly and impartially and to help maintain public confidence in the state and local tax system. She said it provides an independent venue for all residents to contest the validity of assessments levied by state and local taxing authorities. Additionally, she said it also ensures that all property in the state is assessed for tax purposes in an equal and uniform manner according to the Kansas Consitution and state statutes. She said it also reviews tax exemption decisions, grievances resulting from technical errors and corrects inequities.

Robert “Robin” Marx, Fairway

