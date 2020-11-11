Gov. Kelly and Dr. Lee Norman address how community spread COVID-19 impacts hospitals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly and KDHE Secretary Lee Norman addressed how increased community spread of COVID-19 is impacting hospitals at their news conference on Tuesday.

On Monday, the two major hospitals in Wichita reported all 208 of their intensive care unit beds were filled.

Dr. Norman says hospitals statewide are facing the same issues along with more patients for COVID and a variety of issues and less staff to care for them.

Governor Kelly says if hospitals fill up you may not be able to get help if you need it.

Dr. Norman says another issue is hospitals not being able to accept patients that need to be transferred. He says KDHE is working with hospitals to find solutions.

“Staffing constraints in hospitals are happening because of the increase number of staff absent because of illness or waiting on test results,” Dr. Norman explained. “There’s also the ability to surge within their current footprint within their hospital.”

"The ideal is to not have to transfer from one hospital to the next. you rather wherever the patient presence to hospitalize them there and then to surge up at that facility,” he added.

Dr. Norman says KDHE keeps track of the available hospital beds, and the department has weekly calls with hospital leaders to ensure they can treat high risk patients.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.