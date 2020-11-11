Fatality crash reported Tuesday evening near Overbrook in Douglas County

OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - A fatality crash was reported Tuesday evening in southwestern Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:40 p.m. on US-56 highway about 5 miles west of Overbrook.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a vehicle was westbound on US-56 when it drifted into the eastbound lane and the south shoulder.

The vehicle then flipped and came to rest in the south ditch.

Additional information on the crash wasn’t available early Wednesday.

