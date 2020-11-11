Advertisement

Fatality crash reported Tuesday evening near Overbrook in Douglas County

A fatality crash was reported Tuesday evening in southwestern Douglas County, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The crash was reported at 5:40 p.m. on US-56 highway about 5 miles west of Overbrook.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a vehicle was westbound on US-56 when it drifted into the eastbound lane and the south shoulder.

The vehicle then flipped and came to rest in the south ditch.

Additional information on the crash wasn’t available early Wednesday.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

