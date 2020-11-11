Advertisement

ESU women’s basketball lands No. 1 in MIAA preseason poll; Washburn men No. 3

Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - MIAA coaches selected the Emporia State women’s basketball team to finish first in the MIAA this season.

The Hornets surged to an NCAA Tournament bid last year before COVID-19 cut their season short.

“We return our starting point guard, first team all MIAA player Tre’Zure Jobe, she’s a very dynamic player for us,” ESU head coach Toby Wynn said. “We’ve lost some key pieces but everyone’s kind of come back and realized opportunities that they have in front of them. I think overall just our work ethic and how hard they’ve been working that’s been a positive for us so far in the preseason.”

The Washburn women enter the season picked to finish eighth in the league.

With 10 newcomers, including eight freshmen, the team is looking to leadership from key returner and All-MIAA Honorable Mention recipient, senior Hunter Bentley.

“We’re really looking forward to her leadership," Brette Herber, interim Washburn head coach said. "Then we’ve got some young kids we’re hoping can step in and bring that tradition. Coach Mac’s [Ron McHenry] done a great job. MIAA and Washburn’s there. We hope to keep that going.”

On the men’s side, Washburn is slotted to finish third in the league.

Coming off a 16-13 season last year, the Ichabods are led by First Team All-MIAA senior point guard Tyler Geiman in their 2020-2021 campaign.

[I’m] excited about the season, excited about the team i have coming back," Washburn head coach Brett Ballard said. "We’ve got a good deal of leadership and a good deal of experience coming back which I think particularly could be a good thing.”

The ESU men’s squad is picked to finish 12th.

Last year’s team sat 9-5 overall and 3-2 in the MIAA before three key injuries.

“We feel like we have that same team that was 9-5 overall, 3-2 in the league but we’ve added better parts to it," Doty said. "We’re healthy, and we’ve also gotten a year older.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 81-year-old Topeka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday morning on...
Man, 81, killed in single-vehicle crash Monday morning on I-70 just east of Topeka
A woman escaped potentially serious injuries when the dumpster she was in was emptied into the...
Woman escapes injury when dumpster emptied into trash truck in south Topeka
The Sardou Bridge was reopened to traffic late Monday morning following a fire earlier in the...
Sardou Bridge in Topeka reopens after early-morning fire on Monday
A 29-year-old woman was killed late Monday morning when her vehicle rolled over her in...
Woman killed when vehicle rolls over her Monday in Lawrence
Kansas hospitals feel strain of COVID surge

Latest News

ESU women’s basketball lands No. 1 in MIAA preseason poll; Washburn men No. 3
ESU women’s basketball lands No. 1 in MIAA preseason poll; Washburn men No. 3
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall yells from the sidelines during the second half of a...
Reports: Wichita State, Gregg Marshall expected to part ways by end of week
Washburn defensive back Corey Ballentine runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in...
NY Giants waive Washburn alum Corey Ballentine
Riley Co. Health lists K-State football, track & field, cross country teams as COVID-19 outbreaks