ESU women’s basketball lands No. 1 in MIAA preseason poll; Washburn men No. 3

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - MIAA coaches selected the Emporia State women’s basketball team to finish first in the MIAA this season.

The Hornets surged to an NCAA Tournament bid last year before COVID-19 cut their season short.

“We return our starting point guard, first team all MIAA player Tre’Zure Jobe, she’s a very dynamic player for us,” ESU head coach Toby Wynn said. “We’ve lost some key pieces but everyone’s kind of come back and realized opportunities that they have in front of them. I think overall just our work ethic and how hard they’ve been working that’s been a positive for us so far in the preseason.”

The Washburn women enter the season picked to finish eighth in the league.

With 10 newcomers, including eight freshmen, the team is looking to leadership from key returner and All-MIAA Honorable Mention recipient, senior Hunter Bentley.

“We’re really looking forward to her leadership," Brette Herber, interim Washburn head coach said. "Then we’ve got some young kids we’re hoping can step in and bring that tradition. Coach Mac’s [Ron McHenry] done a great job. MIAA and Washburn’s there. We hope to keep that going.”

On the men’s side, Washburn is slotted to finish third in the league.

Coming off a 16-13 season last year, the Ichabods are led by First Team All-MIAA senior point guard Tyler Geiman in their 2020-2021 campaign.

[I’m] excited about the season, excited about the team i have coming back," Washburn head coach Brett Ballard said. "We’ve got a good deal of leadership and a good deal of experience coming back which I think particularly could be a good thing.”

The ESU men’s squad is picked to finish 12th.

Last year’s team sat 9-5 overall and 3-2 in the MIAA before three key injuries.

“We feel like we have that same team that was 9-5 overall, 3-2 in the league but we’ve added better parts to it," Doty said. "We’re healthy, and we’ve also gotten a year older.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.