COVID-19 creates changes for Miss November pageant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated changes for Topeka’s own Miss November pageant.

Beverly Post, the organizer of the Miss November pageant, where everyone is a winner, says the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for the 2020 pageant, which was held on Sunday, Nov. 8.

According to Post, Miss November is a self-esteem builder for young women, where each contestant wins a trophy. She said there is no first, second or last place. She said in this world, she believes all women should be recognized and accepted for who they are.

Post said she and her daughter have both been former Miss Topekas and runner-ups at Miss Kansas in the Miss America system. But, Post said she wanted a pageant where every girl can “strut their stuff."

According to Post due to the cancellation of many events, 2020′s Miss November pageant would be especially important.

Post said, however, that the COVID-19 pandemic has created the need for major changes to the pageant. She said she has now split the pageant into four mini pageants where only six to seven people will participate in each.

Post said while the 2020 pageant was increasingly difficult to coordinate, the results were worth it.

