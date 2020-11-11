Chief Judge honored for judicial excellence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-serving chief judge has been recognized for his judicial excellence.

Kansas Courts says the Kansas District Judges Association has presented its Award for Judicial Excellence to Chief Judge Michael Powers of Marion during a virtual statewide conference for judges.

According to the Court, Powers is chief judge of the 8th Judicial District, which is made up of Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties.

“Kansas is fortunate to have a great judicial system with outstanding women and men serving as judges,” Powers said. “I am proud to be associated with this group and honored to receive this award from my colleagues.”

The Court said Powers became a judge in 1991 and chief judge in 1994. It said he earned his bachelor’s degree from Emporia State University and a law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law. It said he was county attorney in Morris Co. and in private practice before being named a judge.

According to the Court, Chief Judge Daniel Creitz of the 31st Judicial District nominated Powers for the award. It said Creitz is the incoming president of the Kansas District Judges Association.

The Court said criteria for the award is as follows:

knowledge of the law and appropriate application of it to the issues and cases that come before the court;

considerate and mindful treatment of attorneys, litigants, witnesses, and the general public in daily performance of judicial duties; and

reputation and respect among peers, attorneys, litigants, and the general public.

“Judge Powers has served the judiciary and all Kansans with integrity, humility, dignity, fairness, excellence, and honor. In his uniquely affable manner, he has conscientiously and actively performed his duties to promote and elevate confidence and trust in the judicial branch,” Creitz said.

The Court said Chief Justice Marla Luckert spoke of Powers’s qualifications in presenting the award.

“Judge Powers epitomizes and practices all the unique qualities of judicial excellence. He is well-deserving of this award,” she said.

According to the Court, Luckert noted Powers has had a key role in the branch’s modernization efforts.

The Court said Powers serves on the Kansas Supreme Court’s eCourt Steering Committee, overseeing the implementation of a statewide centralized case management system that will complete the switch from local, paper-driven processes to a statewide electronic system.

According to the Court, Powers' Judicial District was the first of two to adopt the new case management system.

The Court also said Powers chairs the Court Steering Committee’s Workshare Subcommittee, looking at how judicial branch employees can work more efficiently. It said state courts in all counties will eventually operate on the platform, providing standardization, efficiency and accountability. It said standardized processes will ensure courts across Kansas share work and provide a baseline for attorneys practicing in multiple jurisdictions.

In 2017, the Court said Powers was a member of the Juvenile Justice Subcommittee of the Supreme Court Intermediate Prevention Program. It said he served on the Supreme Court Task Force on Permanency Planning from 1995 to 2006 and chair of the task force from 1997 to 1998. It said the task force advises the Supreme Court on how to provide and improve the care of children under the jurisdiction of the court.

According to the Court, Powers has also been active in civic and community organizations.

“Being involved with both professional organizations and local projects can be difficult for a judge,” Powers said. “However, I feel it’s important to be active in your community just as you are in your career. To me this is award is a sign that to some extent I’ve successfully balanced both obligations.”

The Court said Powers and his wife, Judy, have five children and eight grandchildren.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.