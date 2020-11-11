Changes coming to annual Thanksgiving dinner in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia church is continuing a Thanksgiving tradition by offering free meals to community residents, though there will be some changes this year because of the coronavirus, according to KVOE Radio.

Emporia’s Church of Christ. 502 W. 12th Ave., will offer Thanksgiving meals on a drive-thru basis beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, KVOE reports.

Those wanting the free meals will be able to pull their vehicles into the church’s parking lot, place their order, pick up their dinner and take it with them.

There will be no dine-in option this year because of COVID-19.

Around 1,000 people are usually on hand for the dinner, KVOE says.

The church won’t offer a delivery option this year, which means about 300 fewer meals less are expected to be served than in the past.

For more information, call the Emporia Church of Christ at 620-342-3999.

