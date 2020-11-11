Biden transition team welcomes Hutchinson native as COVID-19 adviser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President-Elect Joe Biden’s transition team has announced its COVID-19 advisers, which includes a Hutchinson native and whistleblower.

According to KCTV5 and CNN, President-Elect Joe Biden’s transition team has announced a group of public health experts that will advise Biden on the coronavirus in the United States. It said the team includes Rick Bright, who was a whistleblower from the Trump administration alleging that his early warnings of the COVID-19 pandemic were ignored and led to his removal. Bright is also a Hutchinson native.

KWCH said Dr. Bright was born and raised in Hutchinson and graduated from Hutchinson High School. It said he spent two years at the University of Kansas and finished his degree at Auburn University-Montgomery where he earned his Bachelor of Science. It said he went on to earn a Ph.D. from the Emory University School of Medicine in immunology and virology.

The Wichita station also said Bright served as the director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority from 2016 to 2020 when he was demoted to the National Health Institute.

CNN said the inclusion of Bright is a clear contrast from the Trump administration to the Biden administration’s new direction in dealing with the pandemic.

According to CNN, announcing the members of the task force is the team’s first major announcement, which highlights the importance of combating the virus that has taken over 230,000 American lives. The nation is also fast approaching the 10 million case mark, with over 9.9 million reported cases on Sunday evening, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

CNN said the task force will be led by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler and Yale University’s Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith. The 13 member team is also welcoming Dr. Luciana Borio, a senior fellow for global health t the Council on Foreign Relations, and Dr. Zeke Emanuel, an architect of the Affordable Care Act and an ex-Obama administration health adviser.

On Sunday, the team revealed its new website, sharing Biden’s COVID-19 plan.

Biden has repeatedly pledged to listen to the advice of scientists and public health experts about the pandemic. He also said he believes the most effective steps would be gathering the forces of science and hope.

CNN said parallels have been drawn between the current battle to control the virus as Biden wins the White House and when Biden and former President Barack Obama won the White House in 2008 and devoted their energy to rebuilding the economy in the throwes of an economic crisis. It said this shows the mindset Biden is taking towards the coronavirus in trying to keep it from worsening across the nation.

