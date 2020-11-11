36th annual Operation Santa ribbon cutting and grand opening

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - A chilly afternoon was the perfect way to welcome Santa to Fort Riley for the 36th annual Operation Santa grand opening on Tuesday.

Santa arrived on a fire truck in the Camp Funston area of Fort Riley, to help with the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Operation Santa.

Operation Santa helps soldiers and their families who may not be able to provide gifts for their children during the holiday season.

In a year of uncertainty, families are looking for ways to continue to enjoy time spent together.

“It’s a family event. Being able to go out with mom and dad, to places like this means a lot to them.” Operation Santa at Fort Riley, head elf, CW2 Armando Matute says.

Operation Santa has drop boxes at Walmart in both Junction City and Manhattan, to accept donations of unwrapped, new toys.

