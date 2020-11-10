Advertisement

Woman killed when car rolls over her Monday in Lawrence

A 29-year-old woman was killed late Monday morning when her vehicle rolled over her in...
A 29-year-old woman was killed late Monday morning when her vehicle rolled over her in Lawrence, authorities said.(AP Images)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:25 AM CST
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 29-year-old woman was killed late Monday morning when her vehicle rolled over her in Lawrence, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 11:20 a.m. in the 3400 block of Augusta Drive. The location was just north of Clinton Parkway and Kasold Drive.

Lawrence police were called to the scene on a report that a person may have been trapped under a vehicle.

Responding officers found the vehicle’s owner was attempting to have her vehicle towed when it began to roll away, traping her underneath it.

Despite life-saving efforts by police and medical personnel, the woman was pronounced dead.

Lawrence police spokesman Patrick Compton said the incident is still being investigated, but at this time, the death appears to have been the result of a “tragic accident.”

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

