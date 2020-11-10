Advertisement

Wabaunsee High School holding remote classes starting Wednesday

USD 329 had their first day of school.
USD 329 had their first day of school.(Joseph Hennessy)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee High School classes will be held remotely starting Wednesday.

Superintendent Brad Starnes says all WHS students will be remote based upon recommendations from the Wabaunsee Co. Heath Dept. Starnes says a 10 percent increase in student absences and 57 active cases in the county prompted the decision. 14 percent of Wabaunsee High’s students were absent Monday.

All activities and practices are cancelled as well. Students can notify the the school if they want to receive a grab n go lunch. Tuesday will be used as a PD day to prepare for the move to remote classes.

