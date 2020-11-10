Veterans Day Events

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans Day will be honored on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

With Veterans Day being honored on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 13 NEWS wants to update you on some COVID-19 safe events to honor the nation’s servicemembers.

Veterans Day Parade: Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, 9:30 a.m.

The Flint Hills Veterans Coalition will host its annual Veterans Day Parade and indoor ceremony. There will be added precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The theme is “You are not Forgotten,” in honor of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Conflict.

33rd Annual Veterans Day Ceremony: Washburn University website, 12 p.m.

Washburn University will hold its 33rd annual Veteran’s Day ceremony online to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The ceremony will celebrate veterans and show support for those who have served or are currently serving in the US. A collective tribute list will be added to the ceremony to recognize servicemembers' and veterans’ sacrifice and service.

Topeka Public Schools Veterans Day Celebrations: Topeka Public Schools, Nov. 11, 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 2:30 p.m., Nov. 12, 2 p.m.

Topeka Public Schools will be hosting a handful of events to honor Veterans Day. Assemblies will be held at Topeka West High School at 8 a.m., at Randolph Elementary School at 9 a.m., at Ross Elementary School at 9:30 a.m., and a Freedom Walk will be held at Highland Park Central Elementary School at 2:30 p.m. TPS will also host an assembly at Highland Park High School at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.

67th Annual Veterans Day Parade and Memorial Service: 4th Ave. and Commercial St., Emporia, 9:30 a.m.

The City of Emporia will be hosting its 67th Annual Veterans Day Parade. The lineup will begin at 8:15 a.m. and the parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. from 4th Ave. and Commercial St. north to 12th Ave. Candy, prizes novelty items and other items thrown or distributed are prohibited in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There will also be no consumption of alcohol during the parade. The review will be held in the 700 block of Commercial.

Veterans Day Taps: Veterans Memorial, 10th and Gage, Topeka, 11 a.m.

Bugles Over America will be sounding Taps in Gage Park at the Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m. The Taps will last about 56 seconds.

101st Annual Leavenworth Co. Veterans Day Parade: 4th and Cherokee, Leavenworth, 10:30 a.m.

The 101st annual Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade will be held starting at 4th and Cherokee heading east on Cherokee, north on Esplanade, west on Delaware and south at 7th back towards 5th and Cherokee. Masks are encouraged. The parade will pause at 10:55 a.m. for the playing of Taps and Blackhawk Flyovers will follow at 11 a.m. The Ft. Leavenworth military contingency will march in the parade. All events following the parade have been canceled due to COVID-19.

Museum of the Kansas National Guard exhibits: 125 SE Airport E. Drive, Topeka

The Museum of the Kansas National Guard will have several inside and outside exhibits including 5 airplanes, 6 helicopters, 3 captured Iraqi equipment, an armored car, 3 armored personnel carriers, 4 jeeps, 10 artillery pieces, 3 tanks, 7 trucks, a M*A*S*H tent replica, war dioramas and exhibits, the history of the Kansas Air National Guard exhibit, Desert Storm exhibit, Hall of Fame exhibit, Original life-size painting of Adolf Hitler, and POW exhibit.

Veterans Day Tribute: 37th and Burlingame, Topeka, 1:30 p.m.

Mayfair Place will host a Veterans Day Tribute with patriotic singers at its Clubhouse at 1:30 p.m. to serenade distinguished veteran homeowners. Chairs will be set up outside to ensure social distancing. Storyboards will be on display inside the clubhouse along with refreshments.

Veterans Day Haircuts: Great Clips, Topeka, Manhattan, Junction City, Emporia, Salina

Great Clips locations in Topeka, Manhattan, Junction City, Emporia and Salina will be offering free haircuts to veterans and active-duty service members during business hours.

