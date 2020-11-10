Tuesday forecast: A blustery day with morning rain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A strong cold front that started to push through yesterday afternoon has brought temperatures down in the 30s and 40s where temperatures will remain all day with very little warming. The good news is it is a short term cold blast before temperatures moderate to more seasonal 50s starting tomorrow.

Much needed rain has fallen overnight and will continue through the morning. Should be completely dry by midday with decreasing clouds this afternoon but with colder air continuing to filter in, it won’t help temperatures. There is a slight chance of a wintry mix near the Nebraska border as well however impacts will be minimal. After today’s storm system moves out it’ll be dry until Friday night when our next round of rain moves through. This will come with warmer temperatures with more locations remaining in the 40s overnight so no chance of any winter precipitation.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Morning rain with a slight chance of a wintry mix, decreasing clouds this afternoon. Temperatures still may be in the 50s near I-35 this morning before temperatures start to drop in the upper 40s by the afternoon. Temperatures may warm back up near 40° near the Nebraska border if not stay in the upper 30s with most of northeast Kansas staying in the 40s with very little temperature change through the day. Winds WNW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph keeping wind chills in the 30s for most spots (20s north).

Tonight: Clear. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out. Lows in the upper 20s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

50s continue the rest of the week including the weekend. There will be a cold front that would bring a slight cool down Saturday to Sunday however because rain may limit warming Saturday it may end up being cooler than Sunday. IF rain is able to move out quicker Saturday and we even get some sun, highs may be in the low 60s Saturday with upper 50s Sunday. Bottom line more seasonal temperatures tomorrow through early next week with highs ranging from mid 50s to mid 60s.

Taking Action:

With most of this month being in the 70s and even 80s it’s back to reality with much colder temperatures today, bundle up!

With a slight chance of a wintry mix near the Nebraska border, while impacts would be minimal however can’t rule out elevated surfaces being slick so use caution.

With the potential for fog tonight into tomorrow morning and temperatures below freezing that could bring some slick spots on bridges/overpasses and elevated surfaces.



