Topeka City Council’s Police and Community Committee meets to discuss police practices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The committee met with city and police leaders back in October to learn more about the use of force in the department. On Monday, they continued that discussion while bringing up several other topics.

Topeka City Council’s special committee met for the second time since it was first organized.

“We picked up on those same topics of use of force, racial profiling, and duty to intervene. It was a fairly unstructured meeting but we did cover all three of those topics and in the course of the conversation we threw in a number of other topics that came to our attention,” said Topeka City Councilwoman Karen Hiller.

The three committee members, council members Sylvia Ortiz, Karen Hiller, And Michael Padilla zeroed in Monday on training, exactly what’s taught, and how it’s enforced.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran and Captain Jamey Halton were there to answer their questions.

“The department was very receptive to the fact that we’re concerned not just about the training but okay how does that stick and we talked quite a bit about the disciplinary process and what happens and how does it get handled and does it stay in someone’s records and that’s been important to a lot of people”

Last year, Chief Cochran invited the city council to experience courses firsthand. While some did attend, they also asked to hear from someone who teaches cultural awareness training at the next committee meeting.

They say it’s a step in addressing the problems they’ve heard from the community.

“Is it a training thing, is it a supervisory process, is it a hiring thing, is it policy and administration, do we need to change the law, usually you don’t, it usually administration but we’re really open to anything and another option is that is there something else that needs to be done in the community or in the courts or something like that.”

The committee scheduled their next meeting for Monday, November 30th with plans to discuss cultural awareness training and review the use of force annual reports.

