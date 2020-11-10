Topeka bus rider pleads guilty to bank robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man that was arrested on a bus has pleaded guilty to a bank robbery in Topeka.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said a Topeka man was arrested on a city bus and pleaded guilty on Tuesday to robbing a bank.

According to McAllister, Clinton Adam Richards, 38, of Topeka, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. It said police responded to a robbery at U.S. Bank, 3600 SW Topeka Blvd. He said a tall, bald man carrying a backpack approached a teller, demanded money and then left with the cash.

McAllister said a witness reported seeing the robber board a Topeka Metro bus at a nearby bus stop. He said police stopped the bus and arrested Richards.

According to McAllister, sentencing is set for Feb. 16, 2021. He said Richards could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

McAllister said he commends the Topeka Police Department, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hunting for their work on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.