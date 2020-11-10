Advertisement

Topeka bus rider pleads guilty to bank robbery

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man that was arrested on a bus has pleaded guilty to a bank robbery in Topeka.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said a Topeka man was arrested on a city bus and pleaded guilty on Tuesday to robbing a bank.

According to McAllister, Clinton Adam Richards, 38, of Topeka, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. It said police responded to a robbery at U.S. Bank, 3600 SW Topeka Blvd. He said a tall, bald man carrying a backpack approached a teller, demanded money and then left with the cash.

McAllister said a witness reported seeing the robber board a Topeka Metro bus at a nearby bus stop. He said police stopped the bus and arrested Richards.

According to McAllister, sentencing is set for Feb. 16, 2021. He said Richards could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

McAllister said he commends the Topeka Police Department, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hunting for their work on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 81-year-old Topeka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday morning on...
Man, 81, killed in single-vehicle crash Monday morning on I-70 just east of Topeka
A woman escaped potentially serious injuries when the dumpster she was in was emptied into the...
Woman escapes injury when dumpster emptied into trash truck in south Topeka
The Sardou Bridge was reopened to traffic late Monday morning following a fire earlier in the...
Sardou Bridge in Topeka reopens after early-morning fire on Monday
Jefferson Co. opts back in on mask mandate
Topeka day care center closed due to staff COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Kansas Senator works to introduce new election fraud protection bill
Interview schedule set for 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission
Governor Laura Kelly visits Plastikon in Lawrence.
Kansas passes $2 billion in new capital investment in 2020
Riley Co. Health lists K-State football, track & field, cross country teams as COVID-19 outbreaks
Clay Adams has been named KDOT Director of Field Operations
KDOT names new Director of Field Operations