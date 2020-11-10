Advertisement

Third-grade class in Chapman will quarantine after COVID-19 cases reported

By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A third-grade class in Chapman will be quarantined after positive COVID-19 cases were reported, according to JC Post.

Jerry Hodson, superintendent of Chapman Unified School District 473 said Monday that the class at Blue Ridge Elementary School will be quarantined for a few days.

The class will begin remote learning on Thursday, Nov. 12, and continue through Tuesday, Nov. 17. The class is scheduled to return to school for in-person learning on Wednesday, Nov. 18. All other classes at the school will continue meeting for in-person learning as usual.

JC Post says the move comes after positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the class, and after consulting the Dickinson County Health Department.

Parents of students are asked to monitor their students for symptoms.

Parents of third-grade students may call the school at (785) 598-2226 for more information.

