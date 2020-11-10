Some Mission Valley students to move to remote learning

ESKRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) -Seventh through twelfth grade students in the Mission Valley School District will begin remote learning Wednesday, according to district officials.

USD 330 Superintendent Bill Clark told 13 NEWS the students will stay in remote learning up to Thanksgiving break.

Pre-k through sixth grade students will continue with in-person on Wednesday.

Clark said the district used Tuesday as a professional development day to get students ready for the change.

According to Clark, there are six students in grades 7-12 who have tested positive for COVID-19.

There is one staff member in the district who tested positive as well, but their grade level was not made available.

Clark said over 60 people within the district are impacted by the virus between people in quarantine, positive cases and other reasons.

The district has been conducting classes in-person the entire school year, with 20 students opting to stay remote.

Clark said there will be a special board meeting on November 23 to determine the next steps.

District officials urge their community to practice social distancing, wash hands and wear a mask.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.