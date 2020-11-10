Shawnee Co. inmates test positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three inmates from Shawnee County have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shawnee County Department of Corrections says during testing of inmates scheduled for transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections, three inmates from the Shawnee County Adult Detention Center were tested and confirmed to be positive for COVID-19. It said shortly after, a staff member was reported to be positive with COVID-19 as well.

As a result, SCDC said it has consulted with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Shawnee County Health Department and decided that mass testing of inmates in identified housing locations, as well as staff, should be the next step to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

According to SCDC, SCHD officials are assuming the responsibility of testing all staff members. It said Corizon medical services are working with the KDHE to test all inmates in custody to determine if there are other living units that have been involved with the virus. It said the process is expected to take around three weeks to establish an initial baseline within the agency.

SCDC said it is staying in communication with stakeholders to keep them informed and encourage minimal opportunities for spreading the virus by moving inmates or having on-site physical interactions. It said employees will be given direction regarding proper practices to engage while waiting for test results so that it can minimize the risk of spread in the community.

