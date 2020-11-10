Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Health Department Director reflects on work upon retirement

Linda Ochs, the Director of the Shawnee Co. Health Department on Monday, November 9, 2020
Linda Ochs, the Director of the Shawnee Co. Health Department on Monday, November 9, 2020(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners acknowledged the upcoming retirement of Health Department Director Linda Ochs at their Monday meeting.

Ochs worked at the Health Department for 19 years and has been director since October 2017.

Ochs said the pandemic did not impact her plans and said she has been planning for retirement for three and a half years and said she is confident in the Health Department to lead Shawnee Co. throughout the pandemic.

“We have a very strong leadership team we put a lot of good things in place, good procedures, lot of good programs we’ve had a lot of good growth in our programs and this just seemed like the right time I’m just ready,” Ochs said.

‘I am hopeful that the community will still pull together and work together to lessen the spread of the Coronavirus."

Ochs' last day in the position will be December 18.

