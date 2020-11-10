Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner breaks down post election data

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Though voting is complete and winners are seemingly set, there are still things left to do in order to complete the 2020 election cycle.

Election officials are preparing for the results to be finalized when the Board of Canvassers meet on Monday, November 16.

The canvassing process will include the decision on whether 2,180 provisional ballots will count in the official results.

Final unofficial results from the Shawnee County Election Office show President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris won Shawnee Co. by more than two percentage points.

That ticket received 42,032 votes or 49.73 percent of the vote.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence scored 39,890 votes or 47.2 percent.

Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen got 2,139 votes at 2.53 percent.

There were 453 write-in votes for president or .54 percent.

This year marks the first time a democratic presidential candidate won the county since 1992.

Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said he does not think the results show any major shifts in voting patterns.

“One ticket being up or down a couple of points I don’t personally think speaks volumes because a couple of points isn’t hard to achieve so I’m not particular convinced that that means anything,” he said.

This election saw more people vote in advance than on Election Day.

Howell said the office received 1,444 mail ballots between Tuesday and the 5 pm deadline on the Friday after the election to count.

“I don’t know that it had any major changes on any particular race, it didn’t appear to impact any of the outcomes that I could tell,” he said.

As of Monday, 17 ballots came in after the deadline, but only three were postmarked by Election Day.

“Due to just the nature of this election being different we’ve had a lot more mail ballots and a significant amount of walk-through traffic as well so dealing with all three and at larger numbers of course has pushed our system a little bit,” he said.

“I recommend that people don’t wait till the last day to drop it in the mail because it can take up to five days to get here so I always recommend try to mail it the week before Election Day to give it enough time."

Howell said he’s satisfied with the office’s handling of the election.

“With all the covid concerns and all the additional work we had to do i’m very happy with the way election day went with the public I think the public’s made it pretty clear to us that they’re happy with it with a lot of the things that worked for them they thought it was effective so I’m very happy with it," he said.

