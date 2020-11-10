Advertisement

Sec. of State Pompeo brushes aside results showing Trump lost

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is brushing aside results of last week’s presidential election showing that President Donald Trump lost his bid for a second term.

Pompeo told reporters Tuesday with a grin that the “transition” to a second Trump term would be “smooth,” but later said the State Department was prepared for any eventuality. Trump has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

Pompeo ignored results showing that Biden had won the election, and he also dismissed as “ridiculous” questions about whether the U.S. had lost credibility as a judge of other countries' election because of Trump’s unproven claims of fraud at the polls.

"There will be a smooth transition to second Trump administration, " Pompeo said with a chuckle, before reverting to a more nuanced response. “We’re ready. The world is watching what’s taking place here. We’re going to count all the votes.”

He said the “world should have every confidence” that the State Department is “successful today” and that it will be “successful with the president who’s in office on Jan. 20 a minute after noon.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 81-year-old Topeka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday morning on...
Man, 81, killed in single-vehicle crash Monday morning on I-70 just east of Topeka
A woman escaped potentially serious injuries when the dumpster she was in was emptied into the...
Woman escapes injury when dumpster emptied into trash truck in south Topeka
The Sardou Bridge was reopened to traffic late Monday morning following a fire earlier in the...
Sardou Bridge in Topeka reopens after early-morning fire on Monday
Jefferson Co. opts back in on mask mandate
Topeka day care center closed due to staff COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Final weeks of historic hurricane season bring new storms
Coronavirus
SCHD sees increase in COVID-19 cases, to close office for Veterans Day
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis greets U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar...
Vatican faults many for McCarrick’s rise, spares Francis
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case on the validity of the Affordable Care Act...
Supreme Court hears ACA arguments
Alaska’s hospitals have not experienced a spike in patients and have enough capacity to provide...
Shawnee Co. inmates test positive for COVID-19