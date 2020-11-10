SCHD sees increase in COVID-19 cases, to close office for Veterans Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Shawnee County continues to see a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, the Shawnee Co. Health Department will close its offices in observance of Veterans Day.

The Shawnee County Health Department says the county is seeing an exponential increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. It said it saw 905 cases reported in the month of October setting a new monthly record.

As of Tuesday morning, SCHD said it had already seen 964 cases of COVID-19 for the month of November. It said cases continue to be distributed between different settings including gatherings, nursing homes, child care providers and schools.

SCHD said due to recent developments, it will host a virtual news conference via zoom that will also be livestreamed on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 1:30 p.m. It said the community scorecard will be released during the conference.

According to the Department, its offices will also be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veteran’s Da. It said as a result of the office closure, the COVID Hotline and the COVID Testing Hotline will not be staffed. It said callers will be able to leave a message for follow up starting on Thursday.

SCHD said additionally, the SNCO COVID Dashboard will not be updated on Wednesday. It said all Wednesday numbers will be updated with the normal Thursday afternoon update.

