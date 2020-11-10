Salute Our Heroes: Jayce Knight finds her passion working in long-term care

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Nurse at Rolling Hills Health & Rehab facility in Topeka said working in long-term care is her passion.

Jayce Knight said this desire to become a nurse started at a young age.

“When I was eleven my grandma got really sick and she was in ICU and I saw how the nurses were compassionate and took time and effort and it was just something I wanted to do," she said.

In high school, Knight got her CNA and began working in long-term care. A career she’s held for 20 years.

“Long-term care I love it because they have a part that nobody else really gets anymore," she continued saying, “They have a story. They’ve been through a lot more than some of us have been.”

Knight said the coronavirus pandemic has put a new strain on the job, but her dedication to the residents has never wavered.

”Through COVID we kind of all came together as a team," she added, “Our residents are like family to us, so when they stopped being able to have visits, we tried to provide the stuff that their family members couldn’t anymore.”

Knight admits seeing those she cares for hit hardest by the virus, never gets easier.

“It leaves a wake of devastation," she continued saying “These guys are like family to us and as they get COVID or we watch them decline through COVID, it’s horrible. There isn’t a part of the healthcare team that I work with that hasn’t been affected from it.”

A heavy burden Knight often carries home with her after a shift.

“You go home, you cry. You release it when you’re not at work because you don’t want it to affect the other residents. You’re there to support the other residents," she added, “We’re not just losing family and friends, they’re losing family and friends.”

While the pandemic has changed the healthcare field, Knight believes it’s where she belongs.

”I view nursing as my purpose," she said, “Everybody has a reason that they’re around and I feel like this is what I’m supposed to do and I’m supposed to give back.”

Knight said she relies on the support of her family and friends to get through those tough days.

She also enjoys photography and uses that as a way to unwind on her days off.

When at work Knight said the therapy department staff are always great about cheering the nurses up or giving them a few moments to restart the day on a better note.

She also added at Rolling Hills, everyone works together and supports each other.

