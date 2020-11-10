Riley Co. Health lists K-State football, track & field, cross country teams as COVID-19 outbreaks

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Health Dept. lists the K-State football, track & field and cross country teams as COVID-19 outbreaks.

“We had a big COVID outbreak last week with our younger guys so the numbers kind of keep going up in that respect,” head football coach Chris Klieman said. “We’re down upwards of 20 guys right now.”

Riley Co. Health reports K-State football with 9 active cases and 66 recovered, while track & field/cross country has 26 active cases and 0 recovered.

K-State football has a bye this week. The team is scheduled to travel to Ames to take on #17 Iowa State Nov. 21.

“We’ve got to be really creative in what we do this week cause we have a few young guys that have already had it, and if they haven’t had it they’re probably either in quarantine or isolation,” Klieman said. We’ll practice some Iowa State stuff with our older guys, but we’re going to have to go against each other to do that because we don’t have any scouts this week due to COVID."

Riley Co. Health will offer free testing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m. every Thursday through the end of the year at CiCo Park. People are asked to wear masks, and enter from the Kimball/Candlewood parking lot, and follow the signs to the barns near Pottorf Hall. The testing is open to anyone, without appointment. However, testing will not be offered the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas, and the Dec. 31 will be held Dec. 30 instead.

Find further details on COVID-19 in Riley Co.

