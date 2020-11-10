Retirement set for Atchison Co. District Judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - District Judge Robert Bednar has set his retirement for Jan. 11, 2021.

Kansas Courts says District Judge Robert Bednar of the 1st Judicial District has set his retirement for Jan. 11, 2021, after over two decades of service.

According to the Court, Bednar became a judge in 1998 and served in Leavenworth Co. before moving to the Atchison Co. District Court in 2008. It said the 1st Judicial District is composed of Atchison and Leavenworth counties.

The Court said Bednar oversees juvenile, civil and criminal dockets.

Bednar said he found overseeing juvenile court both satisfying and discouraging.

“It’s sad and heartbreaking seeing the circumstances of some of our youth—the lack of family, parenting, and education. They have a huge mountain to climb,” he said. “As a juvenile judge, you always have to bear in mind the long-term effects of your decisions. I remember those who succeed with great fondness, but unfortunately, there are far too few of them.”

According to the Court, Bednar had been in private practice for 25 years before being appointed judge.

“I wanted the opportunity to continue in the law but from a different vantage point,” Bednar explained. "As a lawyer, you represent the interests of your client, but as a judge you need to see the entire picture so you can decide a case on its merits in a fair and impartial manner.

“I think every judge hopes that when the parties leave the courtroom, whether they agree with your decision or not, they believe they have received fair shake,” Bednar added.

The Court said Bednar’s advice to a lawyer wanting to seek a judgeship is to be well rounded.

“They should get as much experience in as many areas as they can. It never ceases to amaze me the broad spectrum of cases I hear and for which I must render a decision,” Bednar said.

According to the Court, Bednar graduated from Washburn University in 1967 and Washburn University School of Law in 1973.

The Court said Bednar and his wife, Susan, have been married for 53 years and have three children, Matthew, Jennifer and Erin, and nine grandchildren.

“I would never have been able to succeed without the support of my wife, who has always been there for me,” Bednar said.

The Court said district judges in the 1st Judicial District are appointed following a merit selection process. It said state statute requires a nominating commission to accept nominations, interview nominees and forward the names of finalists to the governor, who then appoints a replacement.

According to the Court, after serving one year in office, the new judge is required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. It said if retained, the judge will then serve a four-year term.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.