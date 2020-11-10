Plan for Rolling Meadows Landfill redesign sent back to Planning Commission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There will not be any changes to the layout to the Rolling Meadows Landfill in the near future.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners unanimously voted for Waste Management’s redesign of the mound at the landfill to be sent back to the Shawnee Co. Planning Commission.

The plan would have split the pile into two and added 25 feet to the height of the landfill split between the two heaps.

The current maximum height of the pile is 1,164 feet.

The plan also would have made room for a channel of water to flow through in order to comply with FEMA’s Flood Insurance Rate Map.

The vote was delayed from November 2 and each commissioner said they received emails from constituents about concerns regarding the vote.

A new design will be brought to commissioners on December 31.

