Oven fire damages home late Monday in southeast Topeka

An oven fire caused an estimated $700 in damage late Monday to a home in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An oven fire caused an estimated $700 in damage late Monday to a home in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka, authorities said.

Crews were called around 10:30 p.m. to a residence at 2600 S.E. Wisconsin Ave.

Upon their arrival, firefighters found light smoke coming from the two-story home.

A search of the house revealed all of its occupants had made it outside safely before firefighters arrived.

Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said the blaze was extinguished quickly, with only light smoke affecting the rest of the home.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the fire was accidental in nature.

All of the $700 loss was associated with the home’s contents.

No injuries were reported.

