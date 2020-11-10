One in custody, one in hospital following Tuesday morning incident in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital and another person was in custody following an incident Tuesday morning in East Topeka, police said.

The incident was reported around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of S.E. Madison.

Police and emergency responders were called initially on a report of an assault.

The incident was reported around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of S.E. Madison.

Responding officers found a woman who had been injured, police officials said. That woman was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Officers also took another woman into custody in connection with the incident. That woman was being interviewed late Tuesday morning at police headquarters.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

