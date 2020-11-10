Advertisement

One in custody, one in hospital following Tuesday morning incident in East Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital and another person was in custody following an incident Tuesday morning in East Topeka, police said.

The incident was reported around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of S.E. Madison.

Police and emergency responders were called initially on a report of an assault.

Incident in 2400 block SE Madison

Posted by WIBW Phil Anderson on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Responding officers found a woman who had been injured, police officials said. That woman was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Officers also took another woman into custody in connection with the incident. That woman was being interviewed late Tuesday morning at police headquarters.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 81-year-old Topeka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday morning on...
Man, 81, killed in single-vehicle crash Monday morning on I-70 just east of Topeka
A woman escaped potentially serious injuries when the dumpster she was in was emptied into the...
Woman escapes injury when dumpster emptied into trash truck in south Topeka
The Sardou Bridge was reopened to traffic late Monday morning following a fire earlier in the...
Sardou Bridge in Topeka reopens after early-morning fire on Monday
Jefferson Co. opts back in on mask mandate
Topeka day care center closed due to staff COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Topeka Presbyterian Manor
COVID-19 claims Topeka Presbyterian Manor resident
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacts to election results
800-pound elk hits vehicle near the Kansas Oklahoma border
Veterans Day Events
One in hospital, one in custody after incident in East Topeka