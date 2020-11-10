Advertisement

NY Giants waive Washburn alum Corey Ballentine

Washburn defensive back Corey Ballentine runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in...
Washburn defensive back Corey Ballentine runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(WIBW)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The New York Giants have waived former Washburn Ichabod Corey Ballentine.

The team selected Ballentine in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ballentine played in 22 games and started four times in his two seasons with the Giants.

Among Tuesday’s roster moves, the Giants activated guard Will Hernandez off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and wide receiever Dante Pettis after being claimed off waivers from the 49ers last week.

