NY Giants waive Washburn alum Corey Ballentine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The New York Giants have waived former Washburn Ichabod Corey Ballentine.

The team selected Ballentine in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ballentine played in 22 games and started four times in his two seasons with the Giants.

Among Tuesday’s roster moves, the Giants activated guard Will Hernandez off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and wide receiever Dante Pettis after being claimed off waivers from the 49ers last week.

We have waived CB Corey Ballentine and activated Guard Will Hernandez and WR Dante Pettis



Presented by @primepoint — New York Giants (@Giants) November 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.