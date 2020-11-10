Advertisement

Nemaha Central sees two student cases of COVID-19

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two students at Nemaha Central Schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

Nemaha Central Schools USD #115 says it has had no cases of COVID-19 at Nemaha Central Elementary and Middle School and two students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Nemaha Central High School.

According to the district, the new cases were already in quarantine so no close contacts occurred in the school.

USD #115 says there has been a rise in active cases of COVID-19 in Nemaha County, with a total of 200 positives since the beginning of the pandemic. It said none of the active cases can be traced back to any of its facilities.

The district said it will remain vigilant with the use of masks at school and hopes that students, parents and community members will use masks out in the community as well, to help continue keeping kids in school and ensuring they do not have to revert to Remote Learning.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 81-year-old Topeka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday morning on...
Man, 81, killed in single-vehicle crash Monday morning on I-70 just east of Topeka
A woman escaped potentially serious injuries when the dumpster she was in was emptied into the...
Woman escapes injury when dumpster emptied into trash truck in south Topeka
The Sardou Bridge was reopened to traffic late Monday morning following a fire earlier in the...
Sardou Bridge in Topeka reopens after early-morning fire on Monday
Jefferson Co. opts back in on mask mandate
Topeka day care center closed due to staff COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Staff members at Stormont Vail in Topeka meet for their Command Center briefing Tuesday, Nov....
Stormont Vail copes with COVID crunch
AG Schmidt joins effort to push Supreme Court to review Pennsylvania decision
Dilanka Ranaweera has been named the November student of the month by the Manhattan Optimists...
Manhattan Area Optimists Club names November student of the month
13 News at Six
Staff members at Stormont Vail in Topeka meet for their Command Center briefing Tuesday, Nov....
Inside Stormont Vail’s Command Center: The puzzle of patient care during COVID-19