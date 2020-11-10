Nemaha Central sees two student cases of COVID-19

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two students at Nemaha Central Schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

Nemaha Central Schools USD #115 says it has had no cases of COVID-19 at Nemaha Central Elementary and Middle School and two students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Nemaha Central High School.

According to the district, the new cases were already in quarantine so no close contacts occurred in the school.

USD #115 says there has been a rise in active cases of COVID-19 in Nemaha County, with a total of 200 positives since the beginning of the pandemic. It said none of the active cases can be traced back to any of its facilities.

The district said it will remain vigilant with the use of masks at school and hopes that students, parents and community members will use masks out in the community as well, to help continue keeping kids in school and ensuring they do not have to revert to Remote Learning.

