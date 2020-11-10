Lung Association to deliver ‘State of Lung Cancer’ report for Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Lung Association will be releasing its third annual ‘State of Lung Cancer’ report.

The Lung Association says the American Lung Association will release its third annual ‘State of Lung Cancer’ report, exploring the results of lung cancer and opportunities to save lives. It said new to 2020, the analysis will include the impact of lung cancer on people of color in Kansas.

LA said its website will be updated with the new data at 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 17.

According to the association, lung cancer is the nation’s leading cause of cancer deaths, and it is estimated that 2,000 Kansans will be diagnosed with the disease in 2020. It said the report focuses on key indicators in Kansas including new cases, survival, early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment and screening rates.

LA said for the first time ever, the 2020 Stae of Lung Cancer report will explore the lung cancer burden in racial and ethnic groups in Kansas.

For more information, click here.

