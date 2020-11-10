KDOT names new Director of Project Delivery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transporation has named a new Director of Project Delivery.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says Greg Scheiber has been chosen as its Director of Project Delivery.

According to KDOT, the position is new. It said the Division of Operations previously took care of both field and project delivery responsibilities. It said by splitting the Division, it will allow Directors to better focus on their specific functions.

“It is exciting to have a new division and focus on the direction and how to improve our efforts for the agency,” Schieber said. “I think it will help as we deliver the IKE transportation program and our ability to implement new solutions on construction projects.”

KDOT said the new division will lead several bureaus at its Headquarters, but will still be responsible for construction administration and materials acceptance throughout Kansas.

“One of the focuses will be continuing to improve partnerships between the contracting and materials industries as we work together on construction projects,” Schieber said.

According to KDOT, Scheiber graduated from the University of Kansas and has been working for the department for 19 years in the Bureau of Materials and Research where he held several positions. It said he then became the Assistant Bureau Chief of Construction and Materials. It said in 2-15, he went to the Area Four Office in Topeka as the Metro Engineer, then returned to Construction materials to become the Bureau Chief where he served until his most recent promotion.

KDOT said Scheiber and his wife, Abby, have three kids and are involved in coaching their activities. It said they reside in Topeka.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.