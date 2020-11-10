Advertisement

KDOT names new Director of Field Operations

Clay Adams has been named KDOT Director of Field Operations
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has named Clay Adams as its new Director of Field Operations.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says Clay Adams has been chosen as its Director of Field Operations, which is a new position. It said the Division of Operations previously included both field and project delivery responsibilities. It said by splitting the Division, it will allow for Directors to better focus on their specific duties.

“I’m looking forward to working closer with the KDOT district offices and concentrating on the maintenance and operations parts of our agency,” Adams said. “I want to provide a voice for the field offices when it comes to policies and procedures to represent their needs that affect their staff.”

According to Adams, the Directors will work in tandem to make sure offices at Headquarters and in the field are supported. He said there will continue to be common issues that relate to both divisions.

KDOT said Adams has served it for almost three decades. It said he worked for it for three summers while attending Kansas State University, then was at United Construction Co. in Lenexa for a few years. It said in 1991, he moved to Topeka to purchase his family’s farm and began at KDOT as a Staff Engineer in Construction and Maintenance. It said he was named Director One Maintenance Engineer in 2007. It said in 2013, he became the Chief of the Bureau of Maintenance, where he served until his recent promotion.

According to KDOT, Adams and his wife, Patti, have two children and two grandchildren. It said they reside in Overbrook.

