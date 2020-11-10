Kaw Valley district moves to Blue Status with more restrictions

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Kaw Valley USD #321 is moving to Blue Status due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The district, which includes Rossville and St. Marys high schools, said in a Facebook post that its Board of Education voted Monday night to move to Blue Status starting Monday, Nov. 16. It said the decision is due to an increased spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Last night at the Board of Education meeting the board made some decisions that you need to be aware of: Due to the... Posted by Kaw Valley USD #321 Superintendent on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

According to the District, it will have a full professional development day on Friday, Nov. 13, to prepare for the transition. This means students do not attend school, but teachers do.

Kaw Valley said the board agreed to reimburse community members willing to substitute teach for the background check and emergency teaching license fee.

The District also said it is in need of para-professional substitutes. It said if residents are interested they should contact its special services.

According to USD #321, activities that are hosted by its schools will be limited to two fans per student-athlete that is participating in the Regent. It said away events will be decided by home team guidelines.

The Kaw Valley website shows that Blue Status restrictions include the following:

Limited face to face instruction

Remote instruction

No extracurricular activities for students attending remotely

Students will be confined to one classroom and group

Teacher and staff movements will be kept to a minimum

No contact between groups

Elementary specials teachers will teach remotely

Staff interaction will be limited

Students riding buses will be to one per seat unless in the same household, limited dictating additional routes and trips

Only employees and students will be allowed in buildings

Masks must be worn at all times

Staff and students will sanitize or wash their hands every hour

Temperature checks will be given when entering buildings and buses

Drive through meals and classroom meals will be served

Breakfast will be picked up on the way to classrooms

All surfaces to be cleaned using registered disinfectants

All buses and vehicles will be disinfected after routes

For more information on Kaw Valley COVID-19 statuses, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.