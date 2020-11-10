Kansas Senator works to introduce new election fraud protection bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Richard Hildebrand is working to introduce a new election fraud protection bill.

Kansas State Senator Richard Hildebrand (R-13) says he is wasting no time to introduce a new election fraud protection bill to the Kansas Senate once the 2021 session begins in January.

According to Sen. Hildebrand, at issue is what election officials refer to as DREs, or direct-recording electronic machines, which do not give individual paper record for each vote cast. He said despite national criticism and legal action, the machines are still being used in Kansas counties. He said his bill would make the use of DREs illegal in Kansas.

“The fact that DRE’s are extremely vulnerable to fraud is not a question,” explains Hilderbrand, “Experts unilaterally agree they are bad practice, but Kansas is moving way too slowly in upgrading machines. Protecting our election process is understandably of the utmost importance to Kansas voters.”

Sen. Hildebrand said a Kansas law passed in 2018, requiring any Kansas voting system purchased, leased or rented in the future to provide a paper record of each vote cast. However, he said the statute did not mandate upgrading existing DRE systems. He said his bill would ensure Kansans would not experience election doubt in the validity of results based on vulnerable technology, which is currently happening in other states.

“As I stated during a committee hearing on this topic last year, ‘If an electronic voting system is connected to the internet or has wireless connectivity technology, it can be hacked. Even machines not connected to the Internet are hackable through compromised memory cards used to set up the voting machine before each specific election or remote access software or a miscalibration of the DRE. If the results of an election with paper ballots is questioned, the election results can be verified by doing an audit or recount of the paper ballots. If the results of an election using electronic system without a paper trail is contested, you can only say, trust me the results are accurate.’ My testimony holds true today and given the controversy going on in other states, Kansas voters deserve to remain confident in our country’s most cherished democratic process,” Hilderbrand said.

