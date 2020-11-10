Advertisement

Jefferson Co. opts back in on mask mandate

(WCAX)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OSKALOOSA, Kan. (WIBW) - Masks are back on in Jefferson County, Kansas.

Jefferson Co. Commissioners voted Monday to rescind a prior decision to opt-out of Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order requiring masks or other face coverings in public. Their decision takes effect 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, and continues through Nov. 30, 2020.

Commissioners say they based their decision on a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases over the past week. According to the Jefferson Co. Health Dept., the county currently has 115 active cases, with 403 cases diagnosed since the pandemic began. The county also has had six resident dies of COVID-related causes.

Jefferson Co. officials say their order follows the one issued by Gov. Kelly that took effect July 3. Under it, masks are required in all indoor public spaces, health care settings, public transportation and ride shares, and outdoor public spaces where people cannot maintain six-feet social distance. It also requires business and organizations to require employees, customers to wear masks.

The order has certain exemptions, including children ages five and under, people with certain medical conditions, those who are hearing impaired, and people who are eating or drinking.

