JCHS names new interim principal

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City High School has named Merrier Jackson as its interim principal.

Junction City High School says Merrier Jackson has spent over 25 years making difference in the education of young people. It said she was raised in Compton, Cali., and only recently came to Junction City to face a new challenge in her career.

JCHS said Jackson has held many roles during her career in education. It said she has been a special education teacher, an assistant principal, a School Improvement Specialist and an Education Administrator recognized on many levels for her work. It said her newest role as the acting principal at JCHS has brought her to a new place with a new set of challenges she is looking forward to facing.

According to JCHS, Jackson began her post at JCHS this week but has already established herself as someone with the experience and knowledge to help students perform their best. It said she can be found walking the hallways, engaging with teachers and students and visiting classrooms to make sure she gets to know her community better.

JCHS said Jackson has spent many years working with at-risk schools, developing ways to better instruct and focusing on improving student achievement. It said she is completely committed to the district’s goals of higher student achievement, a 90% graduation rate and students being more prepared for success upon graduation.

Jackson says she has been overwhelmed with the support she has gotten from the staff at the high school. She said she has gotten cards, emails and well wishes from many teachers. She said they have expressed appreciation for her positive attitude, high level of engagement and leadership.

According to JCHS, Jackson earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Special Education and is currently working towards her Doctorate in Education.

