Interview schedule set for 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission has set an interview schedule for district judge and district magistrate judge nominees.

The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 9 a.m., at the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka to interview nominees to fill spots for a district judge and a district magistrate judge.

According to the Commission, the vacancies come from two retirements. It said Chief Judge Gary Nafziger of Jefferson Co. will retire on Jan. 11, 2021, while District Magistrate Judge Blaine Carter of Wabaunsee Co. will retire on Dec. 8.

The Commission said the 2nd Judicial District is made up of Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties.

According to the Commission, nominees can choose to be interviewed in person at the Judicial Center, 301 SW 10th Ave., or via videoconference. It said interviews will be open to the public.

The interviews will be livestreamed and can be viewed here.

The Commission said it will break for lunch at 12:30 p.m. and reconvene at 1:15 p.m.

According to the Commission, those choosing to attend the interviews will be required to follow public health requirements for Judicial Center visitors. It said these include answering questions at check-in about symptoms of or possible exposure to COVID-19, wearing a face mask while in the building and maintaining 6 feet of social distancing.

The Commission said the District Judge interview schedule is as follows:

9:30 a.m. Amy Crawford (also interviewing for district magistrate judge), Salina, former assistant county attorney for Dickinson County

9:45 a.m. Christopher Etzel, Havensville, private practice lawyer and city attorney for Onaga, Havensville, and Wheaton

10 a.m. Shawna Miller, Holton, county attorney for Jackson County and municipal judge for Hoyt and Mayetta

10:15 a.m. Joshua Ney, Lawrence, county attorney for Jefferson County

10:30 a.m. Break

10:45 a.m. Darla Ottensmeier, Oskaloosa, private practice lawyer

11 a.m. Stephen Phillips, Perry, assistant attorney general for Kansas Attorney General’s Office

11:15 a.m. Ted Smith, Lawrence, attorney for Kansas Department of Revenue

11:30 a.m. Douglas Hager, Valley Falls, attorney for Kansas Department of Labor



According to the Commission, nominees for district judge must be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in the state and engaged in the practice for at least five years and a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office.

The Commission said it will interview nominees and then choose from three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill the position according to statutory qualifications and residency requirements. It said she will then have 60 days to choose whom to appoint.

According to the Commission, the District Magistrate Judge interview schedule is as follows:

1:45 p.m. Angela Anderson, Alma, clerk of the district court for Wabaunsee County

2 p.m. Michael Clark, Wamego, court services probation officer for Pottawatomie County

2:15 p.m. Ralph Dunn, Alma, sergeant, Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office

2:30 p.m. Jonathan Ehrlich, Oskaloosa, law clerk for Jefferson County Attorney’s Office

2:45 p.m. Break

3 p.m. Joel Fager, Alma, EMT-paramedic, Topeka

3:15 p.m. Luka Henderson, Alma, master trooper, Kansas Highway Patrol

3:30 p.m. Eric Kirsch, Alma, chief of police for Maple Hill and detective for Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office



The Commission said nominees for district magistrate judge must be a resident of Wabaunsee Co. at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court within 18 months.

According to the Commission, it will interview nominees then appoint a district magistrate judge.

The Commission said after serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to stay in the position. It said if retained, the judge will serve a four-year term.

The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission said it is composed of Supreme Court Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, David Allen of Circleville, Charles Waugh of Eskridge, J. Richard Lake of Holton, D. Max Fuller of Maple Hill, Norma Dunnaway of Perry, Edward Pugh of Wamego, Eugene Scherer of Wamego and John Watt of Wamego.

