Gov. Kelly to host COVID-19 update

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will be hosting her COVID-19 update on Tuesday due to the Veterans Day holiday on Wednesday.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will be hosting her weekly COVID-19 update for the state on Tuesday, Nov. 10, due to the Veterans Day Holiday on Wednesday, Nov. 11. She said the briefing will still take place at 4 p.m.

