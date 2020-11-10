Advertisement

Gov. Kelly orders flags flown at half staff in honor of Deputy Corporal Daniel Abramovitz

(Brooke Macchietto / U.S. Navy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half staff on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Governor Laura Kelly says in accordance with Executive Order 20-30, she has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half staff on Thursday, Nov. 12, until sunset in honor of Leavenworth County Deputy Corporal Daniel Abramovitz.

“Deputy Corporal Abramovitz lost his life in the line of duty after serving and protecting his community for 26 years,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues at the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office. On behalf of the state of Kansas, we are grateful for the ultimate sacrifice Deputy Abramovitz has made for his community and the state.”

