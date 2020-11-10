First Shawnee Co. jury trial since March scheduled

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jury trials are set to return in Shawnee County.

Shawnee County Court Administrator Lea Welch told Commissioners today that a low-level felony trial is scheduled for November 16. It is the county’s first jury trial since courts were shut down in March.

Jury selection and the trial itself will be held in the Shawnee County Courthouse.

The next trial, currently scheduled for December 14, will also be held at the courthouse, but jury selection will take place at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Welch also noted a high number of calls are needed for selection, due to a low response rate and more excusal requests than normal.

