Advertisement

Emporia State fraternity, sorority in COVD-19 quarantine

Members of a fraternity and sorority at Emporia State University are in quarantine because of...
Members of a fraternity and sorority at Emporia State University are in quarantine because of the coronavirus, according to KVOE Radio.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of a fraternity and sorority at Emporia State University are in quarantine because of the coronavirus, according to KVOE Radio.

University spokesperson Gwen Larson says the affected organizations are Sigma Phil Episilon fraternity and Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority

Larson told KVOE that neither of the houses is shut down at this time, though students have had to make a series of adjustments.

Neither the fraternity nor sorority is accepting guests or having social activity at this time, Larson said. At this point, it’s unclear how many students are in quarantine or in isolation. It also isn’t known when students started getting sick.

Larson credited the students for working with university administration and Lyon County Public Health to begin the quarantine process.

Larson says this is indicative of the community spread that has been ongoing in Emporia and Lyon County recently.

Emporia State’s latest dashboard update has 121 total cases at the university, with 42 active cases, four students in on-campus isolation and 10 in on-campus quarantine.

There are no indications students have gotten COVID from being in classrooms on the Emporia State campus.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Navarre man was killed in a traffic crash on Highway 98 Wednesday afternoon in Okaloosa County.
Fatality crash reported on I-70 just east of Topeka
A woman escaped potentially serious injuries when the dumpster she was in was emptied into the...
Woman escapes injury when dumpster emptied into trash truck in south Topeka
The Sardou Bridge was reopened to traffic late Monday morning following a fire earlier in the...
Sardou Bridge in Topeka reopens after early-morning fire on Monday
Topeka day care center closed due to staff COVID-19 cases
Riley Co. reports 126 new positives, new outbreak in Monday COVID update

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
A 29-year-old woman was killed late Monday morning when her vehicle rolled over her in...
Woman killed when car rolls over her Monday in Lawrence
First Alert Fall Rain
Tuesday forecast: A blustery day with morning rain
Dry this with some sun this afternoon
Much colder today