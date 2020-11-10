Emporia State fraternity, sorority in COVD-19 quarantine

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of a fraternity and sorority at Emporia State University are in quarantine because of the coronavirus, according to KVOE Radio.

University spokesperson Gwen Larson says the affected organizations are Sigma Phil Episilon fraternity and Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority

Larson told KVOE that neither of the houses is shut down at this time, though students have had to make a series of adjustments.

Neither the fraternity nor sorority is accepting guests or having social activity at this time, Larson said. At this point, it’s unclear how many students are in quarantine or in isolation. It also isn’t known when students started getting sick.

Larson credited the students for working with university administration and Lyon County Public Health to begin the quarantine process.

Larson says this is indicative of the community spread that has been ongoing in Emporia and Lyon County recently.

Emporia State’s latest dashboard update has 121 total cases at the university, with 42 active cases, four students in on-campus isolation and 10 in on-campus quarantine.

There are no indications students have gotten COVID from being in classrooms on the Emporia State campus.

